Authorities Investigate Death Of Kane County Inmate

ST. CHARLES, IL — An inmate accused of sexually assaulting a child was found dead in his cell at the Kane County Jail on Tuesday morning.

While doing routine rounds at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, corrections officers found 66-year-old Luis Gonzalez unresponsive in his cell. An officer immediately started performing CPR on Gonzalez and an AED was used to try and resuscitate him, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics arrived and were able to revive a pulse and Gonzalez was taken to Delnor Hospital where he died a short time later.

Gonzalez has been in custody at the jail since June 22. He was being held on a $100,000 bond on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13.

Gonzalez had pre-existing medical conditions. He was not vaccinated for COVID-19 but also was not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus. He last tested negative for COVID on Dec. 10, 2021.

The cause of his death is being investigated by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.

