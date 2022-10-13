Authorities investigate drive-by shooting in Gainesville

Oct. 12—Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Gainesville.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday to the 2900 block of Mustang Drive, where the suspect or suspects fired gunshots into a home.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said they did not have information on the suspects or vehicles involved in the case.

Several people were inside the home at the time, but no one was injured, Booth said. Deputies searching the area did not find the suspects.

Booth did not disclose how many shots were fired or any suspected motive behind the drive-by shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

Neighbor Judy Berry said Wednesday she heard at least one gunshot around 3 a.m. when she got up to use the restroom. Berry, who has lived in a home on Mustang Drive most of her life since 1961, said nothing like this that she can recall has happened there before.

"It's kind of scary," she said, adding she doesn't quite feel safe following the shooting.

"Not right now I don't [feel safe]," she said.