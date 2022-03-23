Florida woman accused of killing sister in Little Ferry shooting, police say

A 27-year-old woman, who authorities suspect of shooting and killing her younger sister in her family's home in Little Ferry, was taken into custody Monday night, according to the borough's police chief, James Walters.

Police were called to the home on Sand Hill Court on a report of a stabbing around 4 p.m. but arrived to find Omelly Dominguez, 21, dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced.

By the late afternoon, a large law enforcement presence had gathered on the small dead end street off of Lakeview Avenue.

Police investigating on Sand Hill Court in Little Ferry on Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., Walters said the older sister, who has yet to be identified, is believed to be a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, and was currently being processed. However, he did not specify the charges being filed against her.

Check back for updates as the story develops.

For subscribers: When NJ political agent allegedly wanted to off a friend, he hired thief who killed before

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: katzban@northjersey.com

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Little Ferry NJ: Woman killed in shooting on Sand Hill Court