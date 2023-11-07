Authorities investigate Moorpark man believed tied to Jewish man's death after TO protest

A memorial of flowers and candles sits outside the Shell gas station in Thousand Oaks Tuesday morning. It was the site of a protest Sunday during which a Jewish man was injured and fell during an altercation. The man, Paul Kessler, died Monday.

A Moorpark man in his 50s —who has not been arrested — was identified Tuesday as a person involved in the death of a Jewish man at a protest Sunday in Thousand Oaks, authorities said.

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said during a news conference in Thousand Oaks that investigators searched the Moorpark man's home Monday but have not taken him into custody. The man's name has not been released.

On Sunday afternoon, Paul Kessler, 69, had been holding a flag of Israel near the Shell gas station at the corner of Thousand Oaks and Westlake boulevards. He was one of an estimated 75 protesters at the corners of the busy intersection, the majority of them pro-Palestine, Fryhoff said.

Protests have been happening across the region and world in the days since Hamas' attack on Israel Oct. 7 and the ongoing war in Gaza that followed.

At some point Sunday, Kessler had been in an altercation with another protester and fell. The sheriff's office received multiple calls of a report of a battery Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., Fryhoff said.

Kessler had been conscious while being treated and was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, the sheriff said. The agency was notified of his death early Monday.

Dr. Chris Young, Ventura County's medical examiner, said Kessler had been given a CT scan after his arrival at the hospital that showed he had intracranial injuries and hemorrhaging. Kessler died at the hospital at 1:10 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy was performed by the medical examiner's office later Monday morning and showed Kessler suffered non-lethal injuries to his face and injuries to the back of his head caused from a fall. His cause of death was blunt force injuries.

Kessler's manner of death has been ruled a homicide, which Young stressed was not an indication of a crime. The designation means only the Thousand Oaks man died from the actions of another person. Law enforcement authorities typically determine whether or not a homicide resulted from a criminal act.

Fryhoff called on members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have video from it to submit it to the sheriff's office, which can be reached at 805-384-4745.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Moorpark man investigated for ties to Jewish man's death