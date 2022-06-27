Authorities investigate mysterious deaths of 21 teens at South African nightclub

Early on Sunday, South African police were called to investigate a report of multiple “lifeless bodies” found inside a nightclub. In total, 21 underage teenagers who were reportedly celebrating the end of school exams died in the mysterious incident.

  • 'Heartbroken': families seek justice after SA teen deaths

    STORY: South African authorities say 21 teenagers found dead at an east coast tavern over the weekend were probably killed by something they ate, drank or smoked.The as-yet unexplained deaths in the city of East London have shocked the nation and brought an outpouring of grief.Some of the deceased were celebrating end of school exams, others a birthday party.The youngest, according to police, was a 13-year-old girl.Outside a prayer service Yandiswa Ngqoza, aunt to one of the teenagers, said her family is heartbroken.“We lost one of our family members - a child who was doing grade 12 this year. We can’t accept it. We are one of the poorest families and as we are standing here right now we need justice because we don’t know what happened.”Initial media reports had suggested a crush was a possible cause of death.But Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape's provincial community safety department, said this had been ruled out "completely".On Monday (June 27) he said it was "either something they ingested which will point to poisoning... or it is something they inhaled".Authorities are expected to produce a toxicology report as part of the investigation.President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday (June 26) said he was worried about the circumstances in which young people were allowed to gather at the tavern.It's illegal to serve drinks to under-18s in South Africa.A spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Liquor Board said the premises in question had its liquor license revoked on Monday.

  • At least 22 young people die in South African tavern

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 young people found inside a popular tavern in the coastal town of East London, provincial health officials and the presidency said on Sunday. State broadcaster SABC reported the deaths resulted from a possible stampede, but was scant on details as the exact cause of death remained unknown. The bodies will be transported to state mortuaries where relatives are expected to help identify both male and female victims, said Siyanda Manana, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department.

  • S.Africa seeks clues after 21 teens die in packed bar

    South African police were on Monday combing a township tavern where 21 teenagers mysteriously died as survivors described a battle to escape the jam-packed premises and one reported a suffocating smell.