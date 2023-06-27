Authorities investigate a possible attempted child abduction in Waukesha

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction Tuesday.

According to a sheriff's office, while a juvenile was walking a dog on Green County Road at Oak Grove Lane in Waukesha, shortly after 1 p.m., a man walked up to juvenile.

The sheriff's office did not provide any statements made by the man, and said the juvenile was not injured, but say the suspect is being sought. He is described as a middle-aged man, who is white with a tan or dark complexion.

Police describe the suspect as between roughly 5 foot, 9 inches or 6 feet tall with a scruffy or short beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with sleeves past the elbow, black shorts past the knees, and dark-colored tennis shoes. He was last seen walking south from the area.

Law enforcement is currently searching the area for the subject. If you believe you have seen this man, or know who he is, contact the Waukesha County Communication Center at 262-446-5070. If you have any additional information or video of the subject, call Detective Brian Fredericks at 262-896-8131.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Authorities investigate possible attempted child abduction in Waukesha