Authorities Investigate Rollover Crash In Del Mar

Veho, a package delivery company, confirmed that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount, or about 65 jobs. As first reported by The Information, these layoffs came after Veho grew revenue nearly 90% in 2023. “We conducted a reorganization of our corporate team to improve efficiencies, accelerate our path to profitability and be able to invest more in areas that directly impact our clients' needs and our growth,” according to a company statement sent to TechCrunch.