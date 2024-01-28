Authorities Investigate Rollover Crash In Del Mar
At least one person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a rollover crash in Del Mar, authorities said. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/traffic/authorities-investigate-rollover-crash-in-del-mar/
At least one person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a rollover crash in Del Mar, authorities said. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/traffic/authorities-investigate-rollover-crash-in-del-mar/
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
A 1993 Honda Civic del Sol two-seater, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
This week: 🍎🚘. 🚘🤑 and 🍎📲.
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has resigned from the e-commerce group's board, the two said Saturday. Sachin Bansal, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's other co-founder, left the board in 2018 after scuffle with the investors. Binny Bansal, who reserved the rights to stay on Flipkart's board for as long as he preferred, cited conflict of interest with his new venture as the reason for the move.
Once you understand how credit card interest works, you can take steps to reduce or eliminate those charges and save money.
Although they've been around since the early 1900s, credit cards as we know them didn't go into effect until over 60 years later.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
New rental apartments are expected to continue to boost inventory and bring down prices, offering relief to America's renters.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Diamonds are a Gen Z girl’s best friend — as long as they’re lab-grown.
There's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Right now, the 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale - some at pretty huge discounts.
Veho, a package delivery company, confirmed that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount, or about 65 jobs. As first reported by The Information, these layoffs came after Veho grew revenue nearly 90% in 2023. “We conducted a reorganization of our corporate team to improve efficiencies, accelerate our path to profitability and be able to invest more in areas that directly impact our clients' needs and our growth,” according to a company statement sent to TechCrunch.
OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Japan's SLIM spacecraft landed on the moon upside down.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
The FTC is aiming to unravel the complex and secretive corporate relationships in the top AI companies out there in a new inquiry. Orders have been sent to Alphabet, Amazon, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI that will, as Chair Lina Khan said, "shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition."
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!