Authorities investigate shooting

Jan. 24—Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that occurred in Oil Center Sunday evening.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said a call was made to Central Dispatch just before 5 p.m. in reference to a shooting that occurred off of County Road 1480.

Christian said a man was shot in the neck, and the shooting was a result of a confrontation between a landowner and an alleged trespasser.

Shot during the confrontation was David Allen Stark, 51, of Ada.

A man told deputies he and the landowner were replacing a lock and chain on a gate when a person drove a pickup onto an oil lease road that was part of the landowner's property.

The man, Randall Lolly, and the landowner, George Welch, then drove down the oil lease road and boxed in the pickup to keep the occupants from leaving.

"Jolly stated he and Welch got out of the truck and they began speaking with the occupants of the truck," Deputy Michael Lindsey said in a report. "Jolly stated a male by the name of David Stark exited the truck from the front driver seat and became very irate with them. Jolly stated Stark then made the comment that he was going to grab a gun and then began digging in the driver seat area. Jolly stated it was then at this time Welch pulled his pistol from his back pocket."

The landowner told deputies he just wanted to question the driver of the pickup and called for law enforcement.

"Welch stated Stark then presented a handgun and was walking around the truck while yelling at him," Lindsey said. "Welch stated Stark acted as if he was going to walk southbound in to the woods. Welch stated he told Stark to stop and wait for deputies to arrive.

"Welch stated it was at this moment that Stark turned around and began walking towards him while pointing his gun at him. Welch stated he fired one round and missed Stark. Welch stated he fired another round and that was when Stark fell to the ground."

Story continues

Stark was taken by medical helicopter to an Oklahoma City Hospital where on Monday he was listed as stable.

Lindsey said during the investigation, it was discovered that the pickup Stark was driving had been reported stolen.

Additionally, two other people who were with Stark at the time of the shooting — Timothy Lamb and Judith Stark — had warrants and were arrested at the scene.

Deputies spoke with Lamb, who reportedly said they had pulled down the oil lease road so that he could urinate. He said as they were about to leave, they were confronted by the landowner.

"Lamb stated Welch exited the vehicle and was very irate and was waving his pistol around," Lindsey said. "Lamb stated he remembered hearing Welch pull the trigger on his pistol and the gun make a clicking noise. Lamb stated he then began running southbound into the woods and that was when he heard shots being fired. Due to Lamb having confirmed warrants for his arrest, he was then transported to the Justice Center."

Lindsey said deputies seized two handguns as evidence — one belonging to Welch, and the one that was reportedly being carried by David Stark.

"While booking in all items collected, I was advised by Central Dispatch that David Stark was a confirmed convicted felon and was prohibited from carrying a firearm. ... Information has been submitted to the District Attorney's Office."