Authorities investigate shooting in Camarillo Friday night

A shooting that seriously injured a 19-year-old man in Camarillo Friday night remained under investigation Saturday.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to the 400 block of Fulton Street around 8:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance and subsequent reports of gunshots. The block is generally east of Arneill Road, north of Daily Drive, in a mostly residential area. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo.

Deputies later found evidence of a shooting and learned a Camarillo man had been shot and was at a local hospital. He was transferred by ambulance to another hospital for more advanced care, the agency said in a release.

Capt. Cameron Henderson, a sheriff's spokesman, declined to say Saturday which hospital the victim had been transferred to, saying the information would jeopardize the investigation. There was also no update on the victim's condition. The man was still alive as of 11:30 a.m., he said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event with no remaining threat to the general public, authorities said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Albert Ramirez at 805-384-4761.

No other details were immediately available.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Shooting in Camarillo hospitalizes man, 19, Friday night