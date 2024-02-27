Authorities investigate suspicious substance sent to Donald Trump Jr.’s Florida home

Authorities on Monday responded to Donald Trump Jr.’s Florida home after the former president’s son opened an envelope with a suspicious white powder in it.

The news, first reported by the Daily Beast, was confirmed by a person familiar with what transpired.

Hazmat vehicles and fire trucks were spotted outside Trump Jr.’s Jupiter, Florida, home, which he shares with his fiancée, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The initial test results on the substance were inconclusive, the person said, though authorities don’t believe the powder is deadly. The person added that Trump Jr.’s life is not in jeopardy.

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is assisting the Secret Service in the investigation, said Teri Barbera, spokesperson for the department.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, has long been a high-profile surrogate for his father. He is a regular guest on conservative media programs, and recently campaigned in New Hampshire ahead of the state’s January primary.

Kimberly Leonard contributed to this report.