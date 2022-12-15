Authorities investigate vehicle wreck with reported shot fired

Dec. 14—The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on the scene of a reported altercation between two drivers where a shot was fired on Blackburn Road between Ham Road and Chis Way.

The report indicated that there was a vehicle accident before the shot. Both drivers had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived. The area is blocked of due to the ongoing investigation and the area needs to be avoided until further notice, said Michelle Williamson, public information officer.

