Suspect facing charges in shooting deaths of man, woman in New Hampshire parking lot

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a woman in a parking lot in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Friday night.

Victor Rivera, 48, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsboro County Superior Court on charges of knowingly causing the deaths of two victims by shooting them and recklessly causing the deaths of two victims under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke said in a joint news release.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of the Maple Street parking lot in Nashua around 10:30 p.m. found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Formella and Rourke.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord will conduct autopsies on the victims, whose names haven’t been released.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

