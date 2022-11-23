Authorities investigating 2 suspicious deaths in separate New Hampshire towns
Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two people in separate New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning, Boston 25 has learned.
A law enforcement official confirmed one person was fatally shot in Brookline and a second victim was shot to death in Lyndeborough.
When asked about the investigation, the official said, “It’s a whole area...Big state police operation.”
It’s not clear if the deaths are connected.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
