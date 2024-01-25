Authorities investigating alleged bomb threat at Grambling State University

The campus of Grambling State University has been the site of at least one shooting in each of the last five years.

This article has been updated.

Lincoln Parish authorities are investigating a bomb threat made Thursday to the Betty E. Smith Nursing Building on the campus of Grambling State University, according to reports from KNOE.

GSU Police Department, Ruston Police Department, Grambling Police Department and Louisiana State Police are currently on scene.

University officials sent an email to students telling them to shelter in place until all threats have been cleared.

The Nursing building and adjacent academic locations have been evacuated and classes have been cancelled until further notice, university officials confirmed.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Multiple agencies on scene at GSU investigating bomb threat