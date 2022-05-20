Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Lynn
Authorities have launched an investigation following an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Mudge Street around 1:20 p.m. Thursday found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said.
Jessie Mitchell, 46, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Yajaira Mitchell, 31, appeared to have been fatally shot, according to investigators.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of the deaths.
The DA’s office noted that Yajaira had been granted a restraining order against Mitchell last month.
State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lynn police with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
