Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Lynn

Authorities have launched an investigation following an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Mudge Street around 1:20 p.m. Thursday found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said.

Jessie Mitchell, 46, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Yajaira Mitchell, 31, appeared to have been fatally shot, according to investigators.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of the deaths.

The DA’s office noted that Yajaira had been granted a restraining order against Mitchell last month.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lynn police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

