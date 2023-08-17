Authorities investigating after body found in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

An investigation is underway after a body was found in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Wednesday night.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the wooded area around 6 p.m. after the body of a 65-year-old man was discovered.

Police say the man was believed to be hiking in the reservation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to help determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the man’s death remains the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, under the oversight of the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

