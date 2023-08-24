Remains found may be missing woman; boyfriend charged with murder
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it believes the remains of missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts have been found.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it believes the remains of missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts have been found.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
There are plenty of end-of-summer and early fall fashion finds in the sale. The post J.Crew is kicking off its Labor Day deals early! Get an extra 50% off these stylish sale finds appeared first on In The Know.
After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.
Grab the gizmo that 29,000+ Amazon shoppers depend on to stay connected while it's on sale.
An airplane believed to have been carrying Wagner Group private army head Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday evening. Among the 10 people on the passenger list were the 62-year-old Prigozhin, six senior Wagner Group officials and three crew members.
"Gen Z could never. The internet wasn't as robust as it is now..."
if you’ve been impatiently refreshing threads.net in your browser waiting for Thread son the web to be available, you should check again as access seems to have been greatly expanded.
Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur's Gate III is coming to Xbox later this year after reaching an agreement with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. The game won't support split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S, but it will on the Series X.
At Wednesday's GOP debate, eight candidates took center stage — and some took issue with LGBTQ rights.
The former president’s political standing might not recover — even among Republicans — if he’s found guilty in one of the several cases against him.
The US Department of Justice just sued SpaceX, alleging that the company engaged in discriminatory hiring practices against refugees and asylum seekers. The suit says that these practices occurred between 2018 and 2022 and that SpaceX “wrongly claimed” that export control laws limited it to hiring US citizens and lawful permanent residents.
Kia's new EV4 crossover will slot beneath the near-midsize EV6, giving Kia a smaller electric option in a marketplace full of big EVs.
Uber has raised its minimum driver age in California to 25, up from 19, as initially reported by The Associated Press. The company allegedly changed the policy because of climbing commercial auto insurance costs in the state. However, it only affects new signups; drivers already approved before Wednesday will remain eligible.
"Me after realizing I was going 60 on a 25 because 'Last Kiss' by Taylor Swift..."
This is a one-off Ferrari 812 Competizione made by Ferrari's Tailor Made division and shown at Monterey Car Week.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
As new research shows an uptick in the procedure, men share their experiences.
If you've been looking to pick up a spare gamepad for your Xbox Series X/S or PC, Microsoft's official Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale for $44.
Even reviewers with arthritis swear by this 'Shark Tank'–approved gadget.