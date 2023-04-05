Authorities investigating bullet that went through Gainesville church, shattered glass door

Apr. 4—A bullet went through the back of a Gainesville church and shattered a glass door, according to authorities.

A Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy was called out around 3:45 p.m. Monday, April 3, to Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana, a Baptist church on Harmony Street.

A person working at the church told the deputy that she heard gunshots and then saw the glass door to the church's fellowship hall was shattered.

"At this point in the investigation, it looks like a single bullet entered the back of the building, traveled through the building and hit the glass door," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams.

No injuries were reported, and Williams said there is no surveillance video available.

The deputy recovered a shell casing at the scene.

The Times has reached out to the church via email.