Authorities investigating case of stolen car sunken in river

Mar. 25—The Monroe and Itawamba county sheriff's departments are working together on a case involving a car stolen from Nettleton that was dumped into the old river near Van Buren Road in Itawamba County, near Ironwood Bluff.

While the investigation as to who stole the car is underway, authorities are asking for the public's help if anyone saw anything suspicious connected with the case.

"A 2017 white Toyota Camry [with a Monroe County license plate] was reported stolen yesterday [March 24 3/8 at Metts Road. Roughly at 3 p.m., Itawamba County called and they had located a sunken vehicle in the old river at a wildlife management area," said Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigator Wayne Wilbanks.

He said two girls who work for a conservation agency discovered the vehicle while they were in the area.

"Close to 7 o'clock, we got it out of the water," Wilbanks said. "Itawamba put a diver in the water, and he located the car."

He noted after the fact, a small boat was found submerged in the same area.

"We're investigating that now too. We don't know if it's connected or not," Wilbanks said, noting Itawamba County Sheriff's Department Chief Investigator Jason Dickinson is spearheading the investigation.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 369-2468 or the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department at 862-3401.