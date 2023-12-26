Authorities are investigating Christmas crash that left one dead in Winterset

Authorities are investigating a crash that left a 46-year-old Creston resident dead and another driver in the hospital on Christmas.

The Iowa State Patrol reported the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck attempted to pass another vehicle on Highway 92 east of Winterset at about 6:30 p.m. but struck a Honda Accord going in the opposite direction head on. The driver of the Honda, identified as Corey Brown, 46, of Creston, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, authorities said.

More: Iowa sees deadliest year on roads since 2016

The driver of the truck, a 66-year-old from Missouri, was transported to the hospital for injuries, according to the crash report. The truck rolled and also hit another vehicle, whose driver was not injured.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 364 crash-related fatalities this year in Iowa, according to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: One person is dead after head-on crash in Winterset on Christmas