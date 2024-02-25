Authorities investigating deadly overnight Compton shooting

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Compton that left a man dead early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to reports of shots fired on the 1300 block of South Long Beach Boulevard at about 2:10 a.m.

Responding deputies were alerted of a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso in the backyard of a home.

The victim, only described by authorities as a Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information, including any details regarding a possible suspect, was immediately made available.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau by calling 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

