Authorities investigating deadly triple shooting in Brockton

Authorities are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Brockton early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a shooting in the area of 46 Tremont Street just before 2 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

One male victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two female victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting wasn’t a random act of violence, according to the DA’s office.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

