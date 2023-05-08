Authorities investigating death of an Erie woman found unresponsive in reported assault

A reported assault at an east Erie apartment house on May 1 has become a death investigation for Erie police and the Erie County Coroner's Office.

Andrea Newberry, 43, of Erie, whom police said was found unresponsive in an apartment in the 300 block of West 17th Street on May 1, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at Saint Vincent Hospital, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday, Cook said. The cause of Newberry's death is pending the results of toxicology testing and further investigation, he said.

Newberry was taken to the hospital and was initially reported by police to be in critical condition after city police were called to the apartment on Monday at about 6 p.m. Erie police reported a day after the incident that witnesses told officers Newberry was in a physical altercation with a man.

Police took the man accused of assaulting Newberry, 39-year-old Joseph L. Knight, into custody from the East 17th Street residence on the evening of May 1. He was arraigned the next day on a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony count of strangulation and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering, according to police and court records.

Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson set Knight's bond at $125,000. Knight remained in the Erie County Prison Monday.

Detectives wrote in the criminal complaint filed against Knight that he and Newberry, who were in a relationship and lived together at the East 17th Street apartment, had gotten into a physical altercation and that Knight choked Newberry, rendering her unconscious.

Witnesses described the incident as a drawn-out argument between Knight and Newberry, according to information in the complaint. Police were told that Newberry was sitting on a sofa in the living area of the apartment when Knight began choking her, which witnesses described as lasting three to five minutes, detectives wrote.

After choking Newberry, Knight reportedly smashed a vacuum before leaving the residence, according to the complaint.

Detectives wrote that life-saving measures were started on Newberry after Knight left the residence, and that emergency medical services were notified and informed that there was no pulse.

Once first responders arrived, it was 27 minutes before a pulse was restored, investigators wrote in the complaint.

Erie police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

