Authorities are investigating the death of Foremost Group CEO Angela Chao in rural Texas

Blanco County authorities are investigating the death of Angela Chao, CEO of shipping company Foremost Group, who died in a car accident in Texas on Sunday on a rural tract of private property, USA TODAY Network's Austin American-Statesman has learned.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, a law enforcement official told the Statesman. Chao is believed to have possibly drowned after her car entered a body of water on the property, although the cause of her death has not been determined.

A Blanco County sheriff's investigator confirmed that the agency is investigating the death, but the office has not released any information legally required under Texas law, including the location and time of Chao's death. The Statesman has a pending request for such records. The investigator and law enforcement official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation has not been publicly announced.

Chao, who lived in Austin, was the youngest daughter of Foremost Group's founder and honorary chairman, Dr. James S.C. Chao, the sister of Elaine Chao, former Secretary of Transportation, and the sister-in-law of Senator Mitch McConnell.

Chao was married to James Breyer, an American venture capitalist and founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Breyer is also a minority owner of the Boston Celtics, according to Breyer Capital's website.

Angela Chao's legacy

According to her website, Chao was a Harvard graduate, earning her undergraduate and an MBA from there. She is also a published author on topics of economics, international trade and finance, and education.

Chao was one of six children. She served as the Foremost Group’s CEO since 2018 and was also involved in a number of organizations, holding board positions on the American Bureau of Shipping Council, Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors, and the Metropolitan Opera, among others.

She was a founding advisory council co-chair of the nonprofit The Asian American Foundation.

James S.C. Chao — her father — said he is saddened over her death.

"Angela’s name in Chinese sounds like the characters for peace and prosperity. She certainly gave more than her share of both to this world,” he said in a statement. "Her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community."

Contributing: USA TODAY reporter Julia Gomez

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Angela Chao, CEO of Foremost Group, dies on private property in Texas