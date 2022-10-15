Authorities investigating after man found dead in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday

Police are investigating the death of man in northwest Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the scene at 10:16 a.m. in the 2800 block of Wood Avenue, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a man dead inside of a residence.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Chartrand.

Anyone with information can report anonymously to 816-474-TIPS(8477).