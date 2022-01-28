Authorities investigating death of Somersworth infant

Jan. 28—SOMERSWORTH — Local and state authorities are investigating the death of an infant found unconscious and not breathing at a Somersworth residence on Friday, police said.

Police said fire and ambulance crews found the child at 6 Colonial Village trailer park in Somersworth on Friday. They were responding to the call logged in at 8:42 a.m..

Efforts to revive the infant, both en route to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and at the hospital, were unsuccessful.

Somersworth police and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner Office are investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Anyone with information should contact Somersworth police at 603-692-3131, police said.