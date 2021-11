Nov. 12—LAWRENCE — Police are trying to identify a woman found dead late Thursday night.

The woman was found "unresponsive" at Haverhill and Franklin streets at 11:05 p.m. Thursday.

The woman's death is being treated as "an apparent homicide," according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Lawrence police and state troopers assigned to Blodgett's office are investigating.