Authorities investigating deaths of mother, son in north-central Idaho as homicides

Oct. 9—The Lewiston Police Department and Idaho County Sheriff's Office are working together to investigate the possible homicides of a 76-year-old Grangeville, Idaho, woman and her 57-year-old Lewiston son.

ICSO deputies found the body of Edwina "Eddy" Devin on Sept. 30 inside a residence on Cove Road just outside of Grangeville, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

An autopsy confirmed Edwina Devin's cause of death was homicidal violence.

On Oct. 1, Lewiston firefighters extinguished a 2007 GMC pickup that was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was out, a body, which turned out to be Edwina Devin's son, Michael Devin, was discovered inside the pickup near Nez Perce Drive east of Juniper Drive, an LPD release said.

Based on information gathered at the vehicle fire scene, Lewiston police responded to the 1800 block of 12th Avenue — a possible address for a person connected to the burned pickup, Lewiston police said. A Lewiston SWAT team made entry into the house without incident.

Because of the timeframe and other similarities in the cases, investigators from the ICSO and LPD are sharing information and partnering to solve the crimes, the sheriff's office Facebook page said. It said it is withholding specific information as the two agencies investigate .

Anyone with information on the Lewiston incident is asked to call LPD at (208) 746-0171 and speak to Det. Brian Erickson. Call the ICSO at (208) 983-1100, dial "0" and request to speak to an officer if you have information on the Grangeville incident.