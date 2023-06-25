Authorities investigating double homicide in Braintree

Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Braintree that occurred in the Alfred Road neighborhood, early Sunday morning.

According to Braintree Police, around 1:30, officers received calls from multiple neighbors hearing shots fired on Alfred Road.

Upon arrival, officers found two individuals in a car suffering from gunshot wounds, a third person in the car was uninjured.

Life-saving measures were initiated by police, Braintree Fire Department personnel, and Brewster Ambulance paramedics.

Both victims were transported to the local hospital and succumbed to their injuries.

While the investigation is still ongoing, at this time police indicate that there is no threat to the public.

Additional information was not available.

Braintree Police are asking anyone with information or video that they believe to be relevant to this investigation, to call the Norfolk State Police Detectives Unit at 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police Detective Division at 781-794-8620.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

