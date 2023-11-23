Authorities investigating fatal early morning Thanksgiving shooting in Cambridge

Authorities are investigating a fatal early morning Thanksgiving shooting in Cambridge.

According to the DA’s office on Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m. police responded to the area of 10 Magazine Street in Central Square.

Upon arrival officers located two individuals with gunshot injuries near a black Tesla that was still located in the roadway.

Both victims were transported to a Boston hospital, one victim, a 27-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim, a 26-year-old male, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-3370.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW