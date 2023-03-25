Authorities investigating fatal early morning stabbing in Brockton

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the fatal stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, at approximately 4:39 a.m., Brockton Police were investigating a robbery and were driving down Belmont Avenue. While driving down the road, officers observed a male laying on the ground in the area of 51 Belmont Ave.

After further investigation. police officers observed the man was suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The 41-year-old man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.

That investigation is active and ongoing and no further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

