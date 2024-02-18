Authorities investigating fatal Greene County fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities in Greene County are investigating a fatal Greene County fire that happened Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Robert Harmon Road just after 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure engulfed in flames and were advised that someone may be inside, the release stated.

After the fire was under control, a body was found inside the small block structure, the sheriff’s office reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and fire/arson investigators with the sheriff’s department are investigating the cause of the fire. The body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and identification.

Units from the United, Tusculum and Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments and the Greeneville Fire Department also responded to the scene.

