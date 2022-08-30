Authorities investigating fatal shooting of man in Tucson

Tucson Police Department.

Tucson Police Departmentsaid detectives from its homicide unit are investigating the death of 43-year-old Joseph Hunter, who died from a gunshot wound in the early morning of Saturday, August 27.

Police said officers from Tucson's Operations Division Midtown responded to the shooting which occurred near Swan Road and Speedway Boulevard at the 4600 block of E. Speedway Blvd. The assailant was not found and personnel from Tucson Fire Department quickly arrived and began life-saving treatment on Hunter, according to police.

Hunter was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and, despite doctors' best efforts to save him, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Tucson Police Department said detectives learned there was a large crowd and multiple vehicles in the parking lot when an altercation broke out, which led to gunshots. The detectives believe that witnesses have cell phone recordings of the altercation that led to the shooting, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson's homicide unit investigating fatal shooting of 43-year-old man