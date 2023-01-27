Authorities investigating Hall teen found dead on side of road in Jefferson

Jan. 26—A Hall County teenager was found dead on the side of a road Friday, Jan. 20, in Jefferson, according to authorities.

Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Joshua Wick, 19.

Wirthman said Wick's body was found around 4 p.m. Friday on Holders Siding Road in Jefferson near U.S. 129.

The police chief requested the GBI to assist in the case.

Wirthman declined to release any information on Wick's suspected cause of death.

Currently, police believe the incident did not happen there and that Wick was left on the side of the road.