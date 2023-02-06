Authorities investigating homicide after man found dead at Newport Transit Center

Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday at the Newport Transit Center parking lot.

According to the Washington County sheriff’s office, a call came in to 911 just before 11 a.m. of an unknown medical situation at the lot located at 250 Red Rock Crossing, south of Interstate 494.

Deputies arrived to find the man slumped over the driver’s seat of an SUV. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the sheriff’s office in processing the scene.

“The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, however, there is nothing at this time that indicates this was a random incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the victim’s identity and exact cause of death.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the incident call them at 651-430-7884.​

