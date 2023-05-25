Authorities investigating incident at Mass. foster home that left infant with severe injuries

Authorities are investigating an incident at a foster home in Templeton, Massachusetts, involving an infant.

A source tells 25 Investigates that a 6-month-old boy stopped breathing for about 15 minutes after choking on vomit and suffered severe injuries.

25 Investigates also learned that the foster mom allegedly did not perform CPR during that time, like she is trained to do.

There is no word on his condition.

The state Department of Children and Families confirmed they are investigating, but a spokesperson says the department can’t say more because of state and federal privacy requirements.

In a statement, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said, “We were notified Friday of an incident in Templeton involving a young child. An investigation is ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

