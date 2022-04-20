Authorities investigating inmate’s ‘apparent’ death by suicide at uptown jail, deputies say

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they say is an inmate’s “apparent” death by suicide, deputies said.

Deputies said 47-year-old William Rhinesmith was at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center – Central in uptown Charlotte. Deputies said they found Rhinesmith hanging in his cell just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Staff performed CPR and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m., deputies said.

ALSO READ: Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in Iredell County detention center

“An in-custody death is always difficult for everyone involved; facility staff, medical staff, and emergency responders,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. “We are extremely saddened to report the death of Mr. Rhinesmith and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Investigators said his death showed no signs of foul play and appeared to be a death by suicide. The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation as the medical examiner determines the official cause of death, deputies said.

Rhinesmith had been in custody since April 15, according to the sheriff’s office.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies investigate inmate’s death at jail in uptown Charlotte)