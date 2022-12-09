Authorities investigating jail death of popular business owner, mental health advocate

Dec. 9—State and county authorities are investigating the death of a popular Norman business owner and mental health advocate who baked cookies in a tiny cottage on the corner of Main Street and Webster Avenue.

Shannon Hanchett, 38, died this week in the Cleveland County Detention Center.

She was found "unconscious and not breathing" by detention officers about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department.

"Life-saving measures were taken, and emergency medical services responded to the Cleveland County Detention Center, the release stated.

Hanchett was arrested Nov. 26 by Norman officers on complaints of calling 911 with a false alarm and obstructing an officer.

Details of her arrest and incarceration were unclear Friday afternoon.

Friends told The Transcript Hanchett called police on the night she was arrested because she was having a "mental health crisis."

According to a summary provided by the Norman Police Department, she was arrested about 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue NW after an officer responded to a welfare check.

"The suspect was subsequently arrested for several violations. No injuries or property damage occurred," the officer reported.

Hanchett's death is under joint investigation by the sheriff's office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

"Everyone has questions about how someone can sit in the Cleveland County Detention Center for 12 days on two misdemeanor charges," said Kate Bierman, a former Norman City Council member. "Something isn't right."

Bierman, a friend, said Hanchett was a strong advocate of mental health awareness who had previously worked for the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

"Shannon was the kind of person who instantly loved you no matter who you were," Bierman said. "She instantly found a special thing about you to highlight and make better. She brought out the best and more in everyone that she worked with."

Story continues

Hanchett, the mother of two, was a founding member of Norman Pride, an organization built around an annual parade and festival, Bierman said.

Friend Ashley Brand called Hanchett's death "an absolutely devastating loss for this community."

"Shannon's light touched everybody," Brand said. "You didn't have to be around her an entire day. It was contagious within seconds."

Brand and Bierman are among those organizing a vigil for Hanchett at 7 p.m. Monday in front of Okie Baking Company, 231 W. Main St.

"We all got her cookies from her," Brand said. "Everybody loved her."

The state Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of Hanchett's death.