Authorities investigating after man shot, killed in Puyallup

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to 12600 block of 90th Avenue East after a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old man in a car in “grave condition.” Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the way to the hospital, but the man died from his injuries in the ambulance.

The sheriff’s department has asked the Puyallup Police Department to assist in securing the scene and in deploying K9 units. Any potential suspects have not been identified and remain at large, the sheriff’s department said.