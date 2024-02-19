Authorities investigating Monday morning break-in at Aim High Meds in Tekonsha Township

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday morning break-in at a marijuana dispensary in Tekonsha Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm at Aim High Meds in the 15000 block of M-60 at approximately 5:20 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the business had been broken into and various items had been taken. Officials did not specify what items were stolen.

Security footage shows a red Kia SUV involved in a Monday morning break-in at Aim High Meds in Tekonsha Township.

The suspects were captured on video and appear to be four males wearing masks and driving a red Kia SUV. They were last seen heading northbound on I-69, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

