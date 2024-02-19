Authorities investigating Monday morning break-in at Aim High Meds in Tekonsha Township
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday morning break-in at a marijuana dispensary in Tekonsha Township.
Deputies responded to an alarm at Aim High Meds in the 15000 block of M-60 at approximately 5:20 a.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the business had been broken into and various items had been taken. Officials did not specify what items were stolen.
The suspects were captured on video and appear to be four males wearing masks and driving a red Kia SUV. They were last seen heading northbound on I-69, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.
Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com
