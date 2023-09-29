Investigation underway after police shoot man during confrontation in Lakeville

Police shot a man during a confrontation in Lakeville early Friday morning, officials said.

A Lakeville police officer and a state trooper were at the scene when the man was shot on Precinct Street around 4 a.m., a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he is receiving emergency treatment.

The officer and trooper weren’t injured in the confrontation.

Authorities confirmed that a weapon belonging to the suspect was also recovered.

The significant emergency response to the shooting resulted in the closure of Pickens and Precinct streets, according to Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins.

Perkins said the intersection will remain closed until further notice and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Video showed multiple officers and state troopers huddled near a black SUV that was parked on the side of the road.

Perkins didn’t share any additional details but noted that there is no danger to the public at this time.

