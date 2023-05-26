Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in New Hampshire that left man dead

Authorities have launched an investigation following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, that left a man dead.

Troopers responding to a report of a shooting involving police at a residence at 1143 Mammoth Road found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Formella’s office didn’t say what prompted officers to shoot the man.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

