Authorities investigating after person seen setting 4 Highway Patrol cars on fire in Statesville

Police are investigating after someone was seen on camera setting four North Carolina Highway Patrol cars on fire.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has learned that troopers were taking a break at a 7-Eleven north of Statesville, when a person came inside alerting them that their cars were on fire.

Video shows the scene Monday night on Turnersburg Highway.

According to investigators, a man -- whom they’re describing as homeless -- walked up to the vehicles with a gas container and began pouring gas on the hoods of the patrol cars.

Moments after the fire started, troopers came running to put out the flames, grabbing fire extinguishers from the burning cars.

Even though the troopers were on break, they said their in-car cameras captured the suspect actually pouring the gasoline on the cars and setting it on fire.

Highway Patrol said the man accused of setting the fire, Daniel Zelo, never left the scene and was still holding the gas can.

“It’s amazing what our guys and law enforcement has to deal with nowadays. It’s just an example of the inherent dangers that first responders face nowadays. You can’t even go get a cup of coffee without your car being set on fire,” said Sgt. Daniel Hall.

Damages are estimated between $15,000 and $25,000.

