Authorities investigating police-involved shooting in Oxford that sent man to the hospital

Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the Worcester County DA’s office, the incident took place around 6 a.m. in the area of 407 Main St.

The man who was shot by the officer is accused of advancing on the officer with a sword.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to the DA, the officer was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave per Oxford Police protocol.

State police detectives with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

