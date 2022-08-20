Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide in Wareham

Investigators responded to a possible murder-suicide in Wareham Friday evening.

According to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, Wareham Police called State Police detectives about a double-fatal shooting around 5 p.m.

At this point, it appears to be a murder-suicide, according to Cruz.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

At approximately 5 p.m. this evening Wareham Police contacted our Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. This is an active, ongoing investigation. Preliminarily, it appears to be a murder/suicide. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) August 19, 2022

