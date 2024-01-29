Authorities investigating robbery at Church’s Texas Chicken in New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Church’s Texas Chicken Sunday in New Iberia.
No injuries have been reported, according to authorities.
More information will be shared when made available.
