Authorities investigating Saturday fire in Sunset
SUNSET, La. (KLFY)– Currently, officers are investigating a fire that ignited in Sunset Saturday, according to the Sunset Police Department.
Authorities were sent to 361 Pershing Highway in reference to the incident. There is no information yet on what caused the fire.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be shared when made available.
