Authorities investigating shooting death at MetroLink train station in East St. Louis

A man was found shot to death Tuesday at the Emerson Park MetroLink commuter train station near the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis, according to authorities.

A male victim was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. His identity was not released.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to assist the St.Clair County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

Few details are available at this time about what happened.

There is a heavy police presence at the site as authorities investigate.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Hendricks confirmed the activation of the Major Case Squad.

“We requested the Major Case Squad to assist us in this investigation,” Hendricks said. “ We are not sure of the facts of this case right now. We can say the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.”

MetroLink commuter train service between the Emerson Park and Washington Park stations was temporarily shut down early Tuesday after the shooting but resumed around 8:30 a.m.