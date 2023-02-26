One person dead, police officer wounded by gunfire in Dupo. Suspect may be in nearby home

A police officer was shot in Dupo around 1:30 p.m. Sunday., and another victim was found dead in a nearby home, authorities said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, said Dupo Police Chief Dennis Plew. ”The officer is out of surgery and in recovery,” he said.

The name of the officer and other details about his service with the police department were not released, and a suspect was not in custody.

Illinois State Police said they were also on the scene of the shooting.

“One deceased victim has been located at a nearby residence,” state police said in a news release. “ The suspect is believed to be barricaded in another nearby residence. This is an active situation. Please avoid the area.”

The shooting of the officer happened in the 700 block of McBride Avenue in Dupo, Plew said.

Other details about the shooting were limited, including answers to questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, whether the suspect was known to police and information about the shooter’s weapon.

The chief said he is still gathering information and didn’t have anything else he could confirm at this time.

