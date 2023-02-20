Authorities investigating shooting involving Goddard police Monday morning

A shooting involving the Goddard Police Department happened Monday morning southwest of Wichita, a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor said.

Details about the shooting are unknown but the supervisor said injuries were reported. It’s unclear who fired the shots, the supervisor added.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 a.m. at 183rd Street West and 63rd Street South and involved the Goddard Police Department, according to the supervisor.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is on scene assisting in the investigation.